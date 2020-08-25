Coronavirus Latest News: The number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday crossed 32 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. Also Read - Raigad Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 12, Maharashtra Govt Announces Financial Assistance | Key Points

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had stated that the total number of coronavirus cases in the county was at 31,67,323.

After a number of states recorded new cases throughout the day and the country's collective figure crossed the 32 lakh-mark. Among major contributors, Maharashtra reported 10,425 fresh Covid-19 cases, while Andhra Pradesh on the other hand recorded 9,927 cases.

Apart from these two states, the other major contributors included Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state’s case tally to 7,03,823. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said with a record 66,550 patients recovering from COVID-19 in a day, the total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active case comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases.

“India’s recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached 75.92 per cent. The recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases, as on date,” the ministry had said.

The Health Ministry said 66,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in a span of 24 hours, and asserted that the collaborative and strategic measures led by the Union Government and implemented by the states and UTs are showing results.

The ministry further added that as a result of the combined efforts of the Union government and the states and UTs, there have been focused and effective measures of testing, containment through surveillance and contact tracing, isolation in home setting and institutions, coupled with efficient treatment in upgraded medical infrastructure through three categories of COVID facilities.

The ministry said though testing for COVID-19 has been increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate and the number of active cases of the infection reduced by 6,423 for the first time within a span of 24 hours.