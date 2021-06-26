Chennai: Tamil Nadu has reported the first death due to Delta Plus variant of coronavirus after a patient from Madurai succumbed to the infection, the Tamil Nadu health department said on Saturday. Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said three positive cases of the new ‘Delta Plus’ variant were identified of which two have recovered. Also Read - ‘Let's Do Some Work’: Kejriwal Urges Stakeholders To Work Together To Avoid Oxygen Crisis In Third Wave

The two patients who recovered from the new Delta variant include a 32-year-old nurse from Chennai and another individual from Kancheepuram district. “After the death of the Madurai patient, the samples were collected, which confirmed that it was ‘Delta Plus’ variant,” the state minister added. Also Read - 'May Improve Immunity, But More Data Required': What AIIMS Chief Said on Mixing Covid Vaccines

However, the patient’s first and secondary contacts have tested negative for the viral infection. Also Read - CoWin Now Allows Users To Update Passport Details in Vaccine Certificate, Here’s How To Do It | Step-By-Step Guide Here

As of Friday, the Union health ministry stated that Maharashtra has reported 20 cases of ‘Delta Plus’ so far, while at least nine people in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for the new variant that has raised fears of a third wave.

The Union health ministry on Friday urged eight states and union territories – Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Haryana – to take up immediate containment measures including preventing crowds, conducting widespread testing as well as increasing vaccine coverage on a priority basis in districts where the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus has been detected.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, Surat in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana, Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, Bikaner in Rajasthan, Patiala and Ludhiana in Punjab, Mysuru in Karnataka, Chennai, Madurai and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

At the same time, it has been found that two patients who died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh in May were infected with the Delta Plus variant. A total of eight Delta Plus cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far.

‘Delta variant spreading readily among unvaccinated people’

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the WHO, has warned that the Delta variant is a “dangerous” virus and is more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was itself extremely transmissible across Europe and any country that it entered.

She noted that the virus was most harmful towards unvaccinated people, underlining that the COVID-19 vaccines were “incredibly effective” against a severe infection. “All of these actions have consequences and the Delta variant is spreading readily among people who are unvaccinated,” Kerkhove said.