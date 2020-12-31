Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: Going in line with the directives from the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the coronavirus lockdown restrictionS in the state till January 31. Also Read - Schools to Reopen in Puducherry, Karaikal Regions From Jan 4, Classes Will be Held Till 1 PM

Issuing an order, the state government announced more relaxations. The state government also banned public entry to all beaches on Pongal Day which is celebrated on January 16. Also Read - Coronavirus: All States To Begin Vaccine Dry Run From January 2, Details Here

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the state chief minister reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state. The state government said that the lockdown has been extended by a month after taking the coronavirus situation into consideration. Also Read - Covishield Coronavirus Vaccine's Price Revealed by Adar Poonawalla | Check Details

The state government has already banned New Year celebrations in the state in all beaches on Thursday and Friday.

The development comes at a time when Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 case count remained below the 1,000 mark for the second successive day and the tally stood at 8,17,077, while the toll increased to 12,109 with 17 more fatalities.

Fourteen of the deceased had co-morbidities and three others no chronic illness, a health department bulletin said. Barring five of the deceased, the others were aged between 62 and 79, it said.

Of the 12,109 deaths, Chennai accounted for 4,004, the highest, while Chengalpattu was in the second slot with 743. Tamil Nadu reported 945 fresh cases today, the second day of less than 1,000 infections.

Of the 900 plus infections, Chennai reported 275, nearby Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur 48 and 35 respectively and Coimbatore 91.

One each were from West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan and the rest of the districts logged cases in single and double digits (less than 50) in keeping with the overall declining trend in fresh infections.