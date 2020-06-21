New Delhi: With 53 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2532 COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Amit Shah Holds Key Meet With LG, Kejriwal Over Coronavirus Situation in Delhi, Cases Cross 56,000-mark

As per updates from the State Health Department, the total number of cases stands at 59377. There are 25863 active cases now in the state. Te total death toll in the state has gone up to 757.

This was the fifth consecutive day the state has recorded over 2,000 COVID-19 cases.

The state on Saturday also reported the record single-day spike of 2,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, registering over 2,000 infections for a fourth straight day as the overall tally rose to 56,845 in the state.

This was the fourth consecutive day the state has recorded over 2,000 COVID-19 cases, the department said in a bulletin.

The state government which has been increasing the number of samples tested, said it recorded an all-time high by testing 33,231 taking the cumulative tally to 8,61,211 till date.

Chennai continued to clock a majority of the cases among districts with 1,254 today, pushing the overall tally to 39,641 till date.

As many as 1,045 were discharged across the state on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 31,316 in the state.

The number of total cases in Chengalpet stood at 3,620 while Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have so far reported 1,095 and 2,414 infections respectively.

Of the total 56,845 virus cases reported, 47,277 are people in the age group of 13 and 60 years while 2,804 are children below the age of 12 and 6,764 are above the age of 60, the bulletin said. Twenty of them were transgenders.