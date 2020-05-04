New Delhi: After witnessing a downward trend in coronavirus cases, the Telangana government will on Tuesday take a decision on extending the lockdown which ends on May 7. Also Read - Behind The Scene: How Telangana Rolled Out India's First Migrant Train Secretly

During its state cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will discuss the issue and take a decision on extending the lockdown further after Centre extended it for another two more weeks from May 4. Also Read - As Lay-offs Loom Over IT Sector, Telangana Govt Urges Centre to Act

The meeting, which will be held at 2PM, is also expected to decide on the relaxations in non-containment zones. Just like the Central government, the state is also likely to relax the curbs in green and orange zones. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 lockdown, First 'One-Off Special' Train Ferries Stranded Migrants From Telangana to Jharkhand | Watch

However, there will be no relaxations in the red zone district as the Centre had last week categorised Greater Hyderabad and five other districts as red zones. At present, there are 18 districts in the orange zone and nine in the green zone.

As per reports from the health department, there has been a significant decline in the number of positive cases in the state during the last one week. However, occasional spikes, mainly from Greater Hyderabad, remained a cause of concern for the state government.

The state government had, during its last cabinet meeting on April 19, decided against giving any relaxations in the lockdown. The state government decided not to implement the guidelines issued by the Centre, giving relaxations for some economic activity.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister is said to have consulted not only his close confidants and senior leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) but also sought the views of eminent people from various walks of life.

In a clear indication that relaxations will be announced, the state government has allowed real estate developers to undertake construction activity by securing requisite material and engaging their workers. The chief minister has so far strictly ruled out allowing sale of liquor anywhere in the state.

As per updates, no deaths were reported in the state on Monday and the toll remained at 29. So far 40 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment taking the total number of discharged to 585.