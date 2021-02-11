Patna: A case of glaring discrepancy in Coronavirus testing data has come to light from Bihar. In an investigation conducted by The Indian Express, it was found that three Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Bihar’s Jamui district tested 588 residents for Covid-19 over three days last month and all of them were negative. The data of these people bearing their name, age and cell number were sent to Patna along with data from other districts to map the state’s Coronavirus curve. Also Read - Man Spikes His Boss’ Drink With Corona Patient's Saliva, Charged with Attempted Murder

The Express team then visited six PHCs in Jamui, Sheikhpura and Patna and accessed their testing records for January 16, 18 and 25. It tracked down 588 entries at three PHCs for these three days in Jamui, only to find out that basic data protocol was bypassed to meet their daily targets. It was also found that phone numbers were fudged and entries were made with fake names. Also Read - Coronavirus: WHO Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Can Be Used For People Above 65 And Variants

Check key findings from this investigation: Also Read - International Flights: Passenger Traffic Fell by 90.56% in March-December Period, Says Govt

1) Indian Express tracked down 230 entries for Barhat in Jamui and found that only 12 entries were confirmed tested. At Sikandara PHC, 43 of 208 entries could be verified. In Jamui Sadar, only 65 of the 150 entries were found to be verified.

2) In Barhat, it was found that a cell number that was given against entries of 14 people and another 11 entries for January 16 was invalid. Likewise, in Sikandara, phone number of 16 entries could not be verified.

3) In another instance, one phone number was mentioned for 26 entries of people who undertook RT-PCR COVID-19 tests in Barhat. The Indian Express team tracked down the number to belong to one Baiju Rajak, a daily wager from Shambhuganj in Banka. Rajak categorically denied any connection with the case saying that no member of his family got tested for Coronavirus.

4) According to records, two people Sonali Kumari and Ajeet Kumar got tested in Sheikhpura district’s Barbigha on January 25. However, a number used against their entries belongs to Vijay Kumar, a sweets shop owner in Uttar Pradesh.

As mentioned above, we can see how mobile numbers mentioned in the Covid-19 test records from Jamui and Sheikhpura belong to unrelated people from other districts or states. In some cases, a single number was used for many people undertaking tests, bringing to light the glaring discrepancy in Coronavirus testing data in the state.

Bihar was among the states that were hard hit by the pandemic. The situation became worse when over 20 lakh migrant workers returned to Bihar following the nationwide lockdown last year. So far, the state has registered 2,61,447 Coronavirus positive cases, and 1,518 virus-related deaths.