New Delhi: Amid threats of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in India, the uneven spread of the COVID-19 cases in India prove why Centre needs a strategy revision to contain the virus. On Friday, India breached the 3 lakh-mark as 10,000 fresh cases were reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with all the Chief Ministers — on two different dates — the road ahead in this fight against COVID-19

Total Cases:

1. Mumbai Metropolitan Region

2. Delhi

3. Chennai

4. Ahmedabad

5. Pune

6. Indore

7. Kolkata

8. Hyderabad

9. Chengalpattu

10. Jabalpur

Total Deaths:

1. Mumbai Metropolitan Region

2. Ahmedabad

3. Delhi

4. Pune

5. Chennai

6. Kolkata

7. Indore

8. Jabalpur

9. Aurangabad

10. Surat

Here are some takeaways from the list

1. All metropolitan cities are worst affected, but not only metropolitan cities are affected.

2. The infection rate in Indore, Jabalpur, Aurangabad, Surat proves two-tier cities with many urban settlements are performing poorly.

3. Bengaluru, despite being an international flight hub, has managed the situation well.

4. Hyderabad is reporting a number of cases but as far as the toll is concerned, it is not in top 10.

5. Ahmedabad is ahead of Delhi in the number of toll.