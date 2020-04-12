New Delhi: Before the first phase of lockdown comes to an end on Apil 14, ministries have been instructed to start full-fledged working from tomorrow onwards. However, several ministers and officials came to work during the lockdown as urgent files needed to be signed and orders were to be passed. Also Read - Coronavirus: IndiGo Employee, in His Mid-50s, Passes Away in Chennai

The ministries of health, finance, rural development and agriculture were functioning as usual. Home minister Amit Shah, health minister Harsh Vardhan, rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of state for finance Anurah Thakur were attending their offices during the lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus in Mumbai: Six Employees of Iconic Taj Hotel Test Positive For COVID-19

From Monday, all officers of the joint secretary level and above will be present in the ministries along with the one-third of the essential staff from Monday. All officers who are entitled to an official transport facility will come to the office from Monday. Also Read - Coronavirus + Zoa Morani's Health Update: Actor Hopeful She'll be Discharged Today or Tomorrow

“Government was not out of action during the lockdown, but now it is scaling up its activities,” an official told PTI, adding the idea is to ease the process of lifting of lockdown so that ensuing period is hassle-free and the government has started doing its homework for the same.

According to an Economic Times report, during the lockdown, the ministries tried to bypass the ‘red-tapism’ in which files apparently get stuck. Files were sent via WhatsApp for quick actions. Several files mentioned that the sanction was granted over the telephone, of the file is sent to the minister for “post-facto approval” that is the signature will come later.