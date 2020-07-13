New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus, the Central government on Monday said that over 19 states and UTs have a recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: State Extends Suspension of Bus Services Till July 31

The Centre said that the coordinated efforts along with state governments have contributed to a gradual surge in the recovery of patients.

The Centre further informed that 30 states and union territories (UTs) have a fatality rate lower than the national average of 2.64 per cent.

Issuing a statement, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the norms and standards for home isolation care along with use of oximeters have also helped to keep a check on asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without burdening the hospital infrastructure.

The ministry also added that aggressive testing coupled with timely diagnosis has led to identifying COVID-affected patients before they progress into an advanced stage of the disease.

The states and UTs having a recovery rate higher than the national average include Ladakh (85.45 per cent), Delhi (79.98 per cent), Uttarakhand (78.77 per cent), Chhattisgarh (77.68 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (76.59 per cent), Haryana (75.25 per cent), Chandigarh (74.6 per cent), Rajasthan (74.22 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (73.03 per cent) and Gujarat (69.73 per cent).

Tripura (69.18 per cent), Bihar (69.09 per cent), Punjab (68.94 per cent), Odisha (66.69 per cent), Mizoram(64.94 per cent), Assam (64.87 per cent), Telangana (64.84 per cent), Tamil Nadu (64.66 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (63.97 per cent) also have a recovery rate higher than the national average.

The 30 states and UTs that have a fatality rate lower than the national average of 2.64 per cent include Ladakh (0.09 per cent), Tripura (0.1 per cent), Assam (0.22 per cent), Kerala (0.39 per cent), Chhattisgarh (0.47 per cent), Odisha (0.49 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (0.56 per cent), Goa (0.57 per cent) and Meghalaya (0.65 per cent).

Jharkhand (0.8 per cent), Bihar (0.86 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (0.91 per cent), Telangana (1.03 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (1.12 per cent), Puducherry (1.27 per cent), Uttarakhand (1.33 per cent), Tamil Nadu (1.42 per cent), Haryana (1.42 per cent), Chandigarh (1.43 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (1.7 per cent), Karnataka (1.76 per cent), Rajasthan (2.09 per cent), Punjab (2.54 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (2.56 per cent), also have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

(With inputs from PTI)