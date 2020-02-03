New Delhi: As the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed 361 lives in China, continues to spread across the world, another case of the deadly 2019-nCoV tested positive in Kasargod district of Kerala. State Health Minister KK Shailaja in a special mention in the Kerala Assembly informed that the patient had returned from Wuhan– the epicenter of the novel virus and has been under isolation at the Kanhangad District Hospital. His condition is stable, she added.

The first case was reported on Thursday when the medical student who was studying in Wuhan visited the doctor with the complaints of throat infection. She was quarantined. The second case came to light on Sunday. “We have to isolate people. People coming from China should take precautions. I have assured Kerala health minister of all possible support,” Union minister Harsh Vardhan said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a fresh travel advisory urging people to refrain from visiting China. “Travel Advisory further revised informing the public to refrain from travel to China and that anyone with travel history in China since January 15, 2020 and from now on could be quarantined,” said the statement released by the ministry.

The ministry informed that e-Visa already issued to Chinese nationals was not valid temporarily. “The facility for submitting the application online for the physical visa from China is suspended,” the ministry added. It also advised to contact the Indian embassy in Beijing or consulate in Shanghai or Guangzhou in case of people having compelling reasons to visit India.