New Delhi: In an unprecedented move to step up the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, several pockets of Delhi have been turned into containment zones from the midnight of April 8. The entire country in under lockdown since March 25, but sealing off certain areas means a complete restriction on the movement of those areas.

So if your area is one of those, here are things to remember:

1. No one will be allowed to enter the zone, be it an apartment or a Gali.

2. No one will be allowed to exit — be it essential travel or not

3. But there is no need to panic as long as essential services are required. There are barricades demarcating these areas. Essential services will be dropped at those barricades.

4. Unlike lockdown, sealing off is more stringent. There will be police personnel posted near your areas.

5. Delhi government WhatsApp Number: 8800007722

It’s not yet decided when the restrictions will be relaxed. The national lockdown was scheduled to be lifted on April 14. But in a meeting with the floor leaders of the political parties, PM Narendra Modi hinted that it’s not possible to lift the lockdown at one go.

Delhi: Mayurdhwaj Apartments in I.P Extension and Lane No. 9 in Pandav Nagar have been declared as ‘containment zones’ by the Delhi Government. All movements will be completely barred from the areas, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/pOdNpmZmcv — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Areas sealed in Delhi

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

3. Shahajahanabad society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block Jhangirpuri

8. House No 141 to House No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 streets of Khichirpur, Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

12. Vardhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali No 4, from House No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to House No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No 4, from House No J-3/101 to House No J-3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi

16. Gali No 5, A Block (From House No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092

17. J, K, L & H Pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri

19. F-70 to 90, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

Areas Sealed in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar)

1. Sector 41

2. Hyde Park, Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown Sector 74

3. Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100

4. Alpha-1 Greater Noida

5. Nirala Green Shire Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari village

6. Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in Sector 137 and Wazidpur

7. ATS Dolce Zeta-1 Greater Noida

8. Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150

9. Sector 27 and 28

10. Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida

11. Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida

12. Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128

13. Sector 44

14. Village Vishnoi, Dadri

15. Sector 37

16. Village Ghodi Bacheda

17. Stellar Mi Omicrom 3, Greater Noida

18. Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West

19. Sector 22, Chauda Village

20. Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B

21. Sector 5 and 8, JJ colony

22. Designer Park, Sector 62