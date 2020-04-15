New Delhi: Hours after the Centre issued guidelines for the lockdown 2.0, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in the country rose to 392 with 39 fatalities reported since Tuesday evening. The Ministry also stated that the number of cases saw a jump of 1,118 to go up to 11,933 cases on Wednesday. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: COVID-19 Cases Soar to 1,578, Death Toll at 32

Addressing a press conference, the Ministry officials said that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 10,197, while as many as 1,343 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated. Here are the top developments of the day on the coronavirus.

1) Of the total 39 deaths reported since Tuesday evening, 18 deaths were recorded from Maharashtra, six from Uttar Pradesh, four from Gujarat, three from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Delhi and Karnataka, and one each from Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Meghalaya. And of the total 392 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 178 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Delhi and Gujarat at 30 each and Telengana at 18.

2) As per the latest data from the Ministry, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 2,687 followed by Delhi at 1,561 and Tamil Nadu at 1,204.

3) On Wednesday evening, the Central government declared 170 districts in 25 states as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts in 27 states as non-hotspots. However, the Ministry said that there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far.

4) The highest number of hotspot districts are found in Tamil Nadu (22 out of 37 districts) followed by 14 in Maharashtra, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Delhi.

5) As per the Ministry updates, hotspots are those districts which are reporting more number of cases or where the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases is high. The Health ministry officials said that the movement of people will not be allowed in containment zones, except for those related with essential services.

6) Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that there are around 400 districts of the country where the coronavirus has not entered. He said the government has been able to pin-point where the virus is.

7) The Delhi government is planning to use plasma enrichment technique to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients on trial basis. As per updates, the clinical trial for plasma technique will be conducted at ILBS. Issuing a statement, the Delhi government advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines and protocols issued by Union Health Ministry while dealing with COVID-19 patients.

8) Issuing a notice, the NHRC asked the Centre to issue suitable advisory to all states and union territories that the lockdown guidelines be implemented by public servants and police force in a sensible manner.

9) In a late-evening update, the Delhi government appointed 10 bureaucrats as nodal officers for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address the concerns of migrants in the city amid the ongoing lockdown. The step from the Delhi government comes a day after a large number of migrant workers gathered in Bandra and Surat despite the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

10) The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) to advocates and litigants to adopt during hearing of matters of extreme urgency. The development comes as the apex court has restricted its functioning and only matters considered to be extremely urgent are being taken up by different benches through video conferencing.