New Delhi: Kerala will on Sunday observe a complete a lockdown, after the state government on Saturday announced that in order to fight the novel coronavirus, Sundays will be observed as total shutdown days until further orders. Also Read - 2 Indians Arrived From Gulf Test Positive For Coronavirus in Kerala

Shops selling essential items will open, as will collection and supply of milk, supply of newspapers, media firms, hospitals, medical stores, medical labs and related institutions. However, no social gathering except for weddings and funerals will be allowed. Also Read - ‘Highly Risky to Bring Back Indians From Abroad Without COVID-19 Tests,’ Kerala CM Writes to PM Modi

On a related note, a massive rush of people was witnessed at Kerala’s borders with its neighbouring states, in the wee hours of Saturday, as authorities decided not to let in those who had not registered on the COVID-19 ‘Jagratha’ website for entry passes. Also Read - COVID-19 Relief: Kerala Cuts Govt Employee Salaries by Six Days a Month Till September

Heavy rush was witnessed at state entry points at Walayar and Manjeswar check posts in Palakkad and Kasargod districts respectively.

Later, those who had reached the Walayar check post from Tamil Nadu, were shifted to private colleges.

People of Kerala who had reached border check post of Palakkad's Walayar from Tamil Nadu, & weren't allowed to enter the state, were later shifted to private colleges. They were initially denied entry citing that they were not carrying the mandatory passes issued by Kerala govt. https://t.co/hNOYy1sixN pic.twitter.com/9j7hJCDK3d — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Notably, the Kerala government had earlier clarified that passes from the state of origin and passes for entry to Kerala should be obtained before entering the state. Regardless, people turned up at the borders without registering online for the passes.

On Saturday, two people who returned to the state from the Gulf on May 7, tested positive for coronavirus. While one of them is receiving treatment in Kozhikode, the other is admitted to a hospital in Kochi.

The state’s current COVID-19 count stands at 503, including four casualties.