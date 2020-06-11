New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, here comes a piece good news for India as the number of recoveries have overtaken the total COVID-19 active cases in the country for the first time on Wednesday. This happened at a time when the country reported close to 10,000 new instances of the infection pushing the cumulative tally to over 2.76 lakh cases. Also Read - Coronavirus: Nitin Gadkari Warns of Revenue Losses, Economic Woes Due to Pandemic

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday updated that with 279 new fatalities, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 7,745. Also Read - PM Modi Speaks to World Leaders, Discusses Coronavirus Pandemic, Assures Possible Cooperation

As per updates from the health ministry, the number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The ministry said 48.9 per cent of the patients have recovered so far. Also Read - 'Recovery Rate at 42.89%,' Says Govt as India Climbs to 9th Position in Global COVID-19 Tally

Because of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday sent central teams to assist state health officials in reviewing the public health measures being undertaken to combat COVID-19 in six cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru which are among the major contributors to India’s rising tally of coronavirus infections.

The teams from the centre will visit these cities within the next one week to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19 and submit a daily report of activities undertaken in collaboration with the local administration there.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have crossed 51,000, while the national capital has reported more than 31,000 cases. Ahmedabad has reported nearly 15,000 cases while Chennai has over 22,000 cases.

The Centre on Wednesday also said that action would be initiated against all CGHS empanelled hospitals designated as COVID and non-COVID facilities for denying treatment to coronavirus infected patients and to those suffering from other diseases.

India at present is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to data issued by the Johns Hopkins University.

Since June 1, nearly 90,000 cases have been added to the countrywide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases, while nearly one-third of the overall death toll has also been reported during these 10 days.

India’s first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on January 30, but it took more than 100 days thereafter to reach the one-lakh mark on May 18. However, the next one-lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight and the tally can hit the 3-lakh-mark this week itself at the current rate. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.

Within India, Maharashtra alone has more cases than China, which officially reported little over 83,000 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths.

Issuing a statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown restrictions have been partially eased to allow resumption of business and other activities but the COVID-19 threat still persists. He urged people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing post easing of the lockdown norms. He hinted the lockdown may get extended beyond June 30 if guidelines are not followed.

On the other hand, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is transmission in the community but only the Centre can declare whether community transmission was happening with regard to the virus infection in Delhi.