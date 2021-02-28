New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government asserted that week-long home isolation will be mandatory for people coming to the state from COVID-hit regions like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.Notably, the Patnaik government has modified its previous order of imposing precautionary measures to those arriving from 12 states, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra said. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Timings May be Curtailed, But no Lockdown on Cards Yet: Maharashtra Minister

Here are the key points of the modified order:

-In a partial modification to the instructions issued yesterday to district authorities and others, Mohapatra clarified that at present the measure may be limited to passengers coming from five high-risk states instead of 12 states named earlier.

-Seven-day home isolation is also mandatory for the people coming from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to Odisha.

-The government may later include other states in the category of high-risk states if the situation warrants it.

-The seven-day mandatory home isolation for people coming from the five high-risk states can be dispensed with for asymptomatic passengers who have an RT-PCR negative report, if the test was done not more than 72 hours before boarding, or a COVID vaccination final certificate.

COVID-19 Cases in Odisha:

Earlier on Saturday, Odisha reported 86 new COVID-19 cases from 21 districts. Sundergarh district recorded the highest of 10 new cases followed by Khurda and Sambalpur (9 each). The state registered recovery of 56 patients taking the total number of cured people to 3,34,519.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,915 as no fresh fatality has been reported since Thursday.

The state currently has 673 active cases. Odisha has tested over 83 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 cases so far, including 22,763 on Friday.

20 Students of VSSUT Test Positive For COVID

At least 20 students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) were detected with coronavirus in the last two days.

“While some students went home after they tested positive for COVID-19, 15 students who are asymptomatic are under isolation and they have been accommodated in a hostel that was lying vacant,” an official said.

One student was admitted to a hospital. Offline practical and theory classes of the final year students of the VSSUT resumed on January 20.

The official said that the students of the varsity might have contracted the virus from people they came in contact with when they went outside the campus.

Currently, around 1,500 students are staying in four hostels.