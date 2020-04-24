New Delhi: Two accused, who were among around 120 people arrested for violence in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura on Sunday night, have tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Bengaluru COVID-19 Attack: Karnataka Government Swings Into Action; 59 Arrested, 5 FIRs Filed

Karnataka: 2 people among 121 arrested for violence against health workers in Bengaluru's Padrayanpura&lodged at Ramanagara Jail have tested positive for coronavirus. The 2 accused have now been shifted to city's Victoria Hospital.Remaining 119 accused to be shifted to Bengaluru.
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Following the development, the two, who are currently lodged at Ramanagara Jail along with the rest of the accused, were shifted to Victoria Hospital. The remaining accused, too, will be shifted to a jail in the city.

Notably, violence had broken out in Padarayanapura on Sunday night after a team of health officials went to the locality to quarantine 58 people who had tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with three people who contracted the infection after attending the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month.

In videos that went viral on social media, the mob was seen confronting the team and damaging tents installed in the area for healthcare workers and policemen.

A day later, the state government swung into action and arrested 59 accused, with state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai personally visiting the area. The remaining 60 accused were apprehended on Tuesday.

All are being charged under the National Disaster Management Act as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act, as well as under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Thus far, Karnataka has recorded a total of 443 COVID-19 positive cases, including 17 casualties.