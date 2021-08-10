New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that 37 districts in the country are still reporting spike in Covid cases, out of which 11 are from Kerala. Last week, Kerala reported 51.51 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases. “Overall declining trend observed across India in weekly positivity since week ending May 10. Weekly positivity less than 2 per cent for second consecutive week. In India, 44 districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity. Only one state (Kerala) has more than 1 lakh active cases,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: QR Code-based Passes to be Issued at 65 Stations, Says Mumbai Mayor

Dr SK Singh, NCDC Director, further informed that central team was sent to Kerala. 1st, to see how the 'test-track-treat' strategy is being implemented, 2nd, surveillance of containment zones with contact tracing being an important factor, 3rd infrastructure of hospitals & 4th progress of vaccination.

"WHO came out with a strategy that the sentinel sites need to be identified and representative samples from every district of every state be subjected to genome sequencing. It should be tested if there is any mutant that will cause a public impact in the time to come," he added.

India COVID Tally:

India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the ministry said. The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,11,313 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,32,78,545.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.87 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 15 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,80,968, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 51.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning.