New Delhi: Owing to the continuous dip in the Covid cases, the Modi government on Tuesday laid down new rules for taking a district out of lockdown-like curbs imposed due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In the last few months, many state governments have imposed strict curbs to contain the unprecedented spike in the Covid cases. Also Read - Dogs Feed On Bodies of Suspected COVID Patients At Uttarakhand Riverbank, Locals Say ‘Death Of Humanity’

Here are the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry: Also Read - All About MIS-C, The New Disease Found in Children After COVID-19

Unlocking would depend on less than 5 percent positivity rate in the district being considered for opening up. 70% of the vulnerable population – those above the age of 60 and 45 and above with comorbidities – must have received vaccination doses. The rules also call for community ownership of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

To recall, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also recommended that the positivity rate should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before an outbreak can be considered to be under control. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Stricter Restrictions After June 7 Need of Hour, Say Experts; Final Decision on June 5

India has been witnessing a continuous decline in the COVID cases since its peak in May. According to the Union Health Ministry, India is recording less than 2 lakh cases since May 28. “1,27,000 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Since May 28, the country is reporting less than 2 lakh cases. There is a decline of infection in the country,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

Considering the dip in the active cases, India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh announced relaxation in Covid-19 curbs on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after chairing a high-level meeting said that districts where less than 600 cases of the coronavirus disease are reported, can see shops opening for longer time.

Similarly, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Twitter on Monday that some extra concessions will be made in the ‘corona curfew’ for business activities.

As per the revised guidelines, which would come into effect from June 2, shops dealing in essential items like grocery, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, will be allowed to do business from 6am to 2pm.