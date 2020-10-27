Coronavirus Update: India’s coronavirus caseload on Tuesday continued a downward slope as the daily count dropped below 50,000 for the second consecutive day and third time this month. A total of 36,469 COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 79,46,429, the Union Health Ministry stated. Also Read - Mizoram Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown in Aizawl From Oct 27, Essential Services Allowed

The country recorded 488 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 said. As a result, the death toll in the country increased to 1,19,502, while active cases stood at 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 since yesterday. Also Read - Would You Watch a Movie in Cinema Hall Now That They Have Reopened? 93 Percent Say No, Reveals Survey

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.5 per cent and fell below 1 per cent in at least 14 states. More than 90 per cent infected people have been discharged after recovery. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation For Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Testing Positive

“India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. The case fatality rate is lowest since 22 March and is continuously declining,” the Health Ministry noted.

It must be noted that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka continue to report the highest number of cases. However, cases have shown a significant surge in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.