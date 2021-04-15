New Delhi: In highest single-day spike in Coronavirus infections, Delhi yesterday logged 17,000 fresh cases, almost double the 9925 Covid cases registered in Mumbai. Further, a total of 104 people succumbed to the disease within 24 hours in Delhi– the highest in three months. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today discuss the coronavirus situation in the city with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the CM’s office had said. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Government has announced a curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM. The Ashok Gehlot-led government had initially decided to implement the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am. In another news, the Election Commission has called all-party meeting in Kolkata on Friday to discuss how the poll campaigns should be conducted amid the worsening Coronavirus situation. According to the sources, the Election Commission is likely to club the remaining phases (5,6,7,8) of West Bengal Election 2021 into 1. Stay tuned to india.com for the latest updates on Coronavirus situation in India.

Also Read - Maharashtra Comes Under Curfew-Like Curbs, Over 2 Lakh Cops Deployed To Enforce Restrictions

Load More