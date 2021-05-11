New Delhi: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Gujarat showing a continuous decrease in daily new COVID19 cases, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday while addressing the current status of the pandemic in the country. The ministry also said that states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also showing continuous plateauing in daily new COVID19 cases. Also Read - Oxygen Leaks From Tanker At South Goa District Hospital; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

States like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, J&K, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh are showing continued increasing trend in daily new cases, the Ministry of Health further added. Also Read - Delhi Registers 12,481 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Today, Positivity Rate Falls Below 20 Per Cent

“More than 1 lakh active cases in 13 states, 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases in 6 states and less than 50,000 active cases in 17 states,” Government said. Also Read - COVID-19: Here’s Why There is no Need to Repeat RT-PCR Test After 14 Days of Quarantine