New Delhi: After two more people tested positive with the deadly coronavirus in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday earmarked Rs 200 crore for immediate expenses to combat a further spread of the epidemic in state. The announcement comes after at least 11 people were infected in Karnataka with one death reported.

The state government had already imposed restrictions in the state for a week from March 14 and has extended the same till March 31, CM Yediyurappa announced in the Legislative Assembly after a special cabinet meeting to discuss the impact of COVID-19. The cabinet also decided to constitute a taskforce consisting of Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan C N, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, and Health Minister B Sriramulu who will head the team.

The taskforce will be conducting daily meetings, review reports on the outbreak and the measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Besides, the Chief Minister also asserted that all passengers coming by international flights would be tested and placed under quarantine for 15-16 days.

Stating that strict measures will be taken not to allow members of the public to the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat, CM Yediyurappa further stated, “public events and programmes should not be held, fairs, marriages and other events should be limited, no large-scale events should be held.”

Karnataka has reported at least four new cases of coronavirus since Monday taking the total number of positives to 13. Apart from the epidemic, the government is also taking special measures to contain the spread of bird flu, swine flu and monkey fever that has affected several parts of the state.

Remarkably, the entire southern region – the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana – have gone in for a ‘lockdown’ as the country’s focus shifts to preventing the spread of the deadly virus that has brought the globe to a virtual standstill. Monitoring and surveillance have been increased in the states, while respective state governments have also asked their citizens to avoid mass gatherings to bring into effect the much-needed social distancing, a key to stem the spread of the infection.

With PTI inputs