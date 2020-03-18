New Delhi: As the number of positive cases in the coronavirus epidemic climb up day by day, a group of 51 entrepreneurs and venture capitalists on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a ‘strict lockdown’ and ‘Section 144’ in affected cities for at least two weeks to curb the impact of the deadly infection across the country. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

"Govt should impose 2-3 week lockdown with section 144 across major impacted cities right away, and be prepared for a second lockdown later," read a presentation tweeted by Abhiraj Singh Bhal, the co-founder of Urban Company (formerly Urban Clap), prepared in collaboration with the founders of 51 startups and businesses, including Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED) and Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal), Phanindra Sama (Red Bus) and Rohan Verzma of MapmyIndia.

The 10-slide detailed presentation depicted how countries that "acted early and strongly" such as South Korea, Singapore and Japan have been able to somewhat control the transmission where other countries like Iran, Italy, France and USA are suffering the consequences of acting late.

Elaborating the ongoing situation with the help of graphs and pointers, the presentation read, “The virus does not discriminate basis nationality – Early, strong and decisive action is key to containment and flattening the curve.” It further stated that although the containment activities like travel restrictions should continue, “we might need a lot more, and sooner rather than later.”

The presentation stated that imposing a lockdown now, and latest by March 20, versus 30 days later might reduce deaths by five times in just 90 days. This means saving as many as 10,000 lives, it noted.

However, the presentation also maintained that in doing so, the government must take steps to prepare for its social and economic cost and ensure sufficient food, medicines, and health care access for citizens.

Notably, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 147 with 130 active cases as of Wednesday morning according to the Union Health Ministry. These include 122 Indians and 25 foreigners. A total of three deaths have been reported so far in India, one each in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.