Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has isolated himself at home. The chief minister shared the news on his Twitter account today.

Rawat took to Twitter and wrote, "I took the test for Covid today and was tested positive. I am alright as I have no symptoms. Following doctors' advice, I am going into home isolation. I request people who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and go into isolation as a precautionary measure," the CM tweeted.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda was also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sharing the information on Twitter, the BJP president said he was under home-isolation and following all measures prescribed by doctors. He also urged all those who came in his contact to self-isolate and get tested.

“I got myself tested on observing initial symptoms of coronavirus and was found positive. My health is fine and I am under home-isolation, following all directions of the doctors. I request all who came in my contact in the past few days to self-isolate and undergo tests,” he wrote on Twitter.