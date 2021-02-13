New Delhi: Those who took the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Day 1 of the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16, will be given its second jab from Saturday. As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days. Following this, the vaccination process will be completed and after 2 weeks or 14 days, antibodies against the deadly virus will be developed. Also Read - As Revenue Losses Mount, Delhi Metro Urges Centre to Allow Trains to Run At Full Seating Capacity

India’s Vaccination Drive So Far Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021: No Hugs or Handshakes But 150,000 Condoms Will be Given Out - Organizers Issue Strict Guidelines For Athletes During Summer Games

-A total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the shots at 81 centers across the city on day 1 of the nationwide mega vaccination drive. Also Read - Mughal Gardens to Open For Public From THIS Date, Entry Through Online Booking Only | Check Timing, Other Details

-On the second scheduled day, the figures stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

-The count on the third schedule day was much higher at 4,936 (48 per cent).

-After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the last several days.

-Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs in the last several days.

77.66 Lakh People Vaccinated In 28 Days

Yesterday, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 77.66 lakh, the Union Health ministry said, claiming that 97 per cent people of the beneficiaries are ‘satisfied’. The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 till 6 pm on Friday is 77,66,319 as per the provisional report, the ministry said.

States With Highest Number of Vaccinations

-Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of vaccinations, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat.

-12 and Union Territories – Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and Rajasthan have vaccinated over 70 per cent of the registered healthcare workers.

-On the other hand, eight states and UTs have reported less than 40 per cent coverage of vaccinating healthcare workers. These are Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Puducherry.

Deaths After Vaccination

A total of 23 people lost their lives after vaccination but none of the deaths is attributed to vaccination. These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total vaccinations, the ministry said. Of the total 23 casualties, nine deaths were recorded in the hospital while 14 were outside the hospital.

The health ministry has maintained that none of the deaths have been linked to Covid-19 vaccination, highlighting the fact that both the vaccines— Covishield (manufactured by SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin approved for emergency use in India are ‘supremely safe’.

“No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to the vaccination till date”, it added.