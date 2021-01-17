New Delhi: Over 1.91 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive across the country and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far. A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions at 3,351 sites yesterday. Also Read - Day 1 of Largest Vaccination Drive Ends as Over 1.9 Lakh Frontline Workers Get First Jabs | 10 Points

"Total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries got inoculated for Covid-19 on the first day of the massive nationwide vaccination drive," the Health ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, COVID19 vaccination drive has been temporarily suspended till 18th January in the entire state of Maharashtra due to technical issues with CoWIN App, State Health Department said. "No covid vaccination sessions were planned on Sunday 17th or Monday 18th January. So the question of cancellation does not arise. Covid Vaccination sessions will be organized in the next week as per GOI guidelines", it said.