New Delhi: The much-awaited Coronavirus vaccination drive in India will begin on January 16, 2021, the Centre confirmed on Saturday. Revealing further details, the Centre said that priority will be given to healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crores, which will be followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores. Also Read - Vaccination Drive to Begin on Jan 16 in India: Who All Will Get Vaccinated First?

Notably, this development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Coronavirus situation in the country along with preparedness of the States/UTs for vaccination drive earlier today. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials. Also Read - Indian Diaspora Has Helped Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic: PM Modi on NRI Day

“After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, etc, the COVID-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021,” a government statement said. “Emergency Use Authorisation or Accelerated Approval has been granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) which have established safety and immunogenicity,” the government added. Also Read - Brazil President Bolsonaro Writes to PM Modi, Asks to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment

A digital platform will be used to automate session allocation, verification, and post-vaccination certificate to recipients, the Centre said. The government added that a digital vaccine-delivery management system will give real-time information on vaccine stocks, storage temperature, tracking of beneficiaries.

Earlier this month, the government had given its nod to two vaccines– one by Serum Institute and the other by Bharat Biotech– for emergency use in India.

There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.16 per cent of the total caseload so far of over 1.04 crore, according to the latest Health Ministry data. More than 1.5 lakh people have died so far.