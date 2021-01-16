New Delhi: Amid rumours regarding the Covaxin vaccine shot not being safe, an RTI activist moved a writ petition before the Bombay High Court seeking information from the Director Controller General of India (DCGI) to reveal to public domain all information on the safety and efficacy of the trial results of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Drive Hallmark For Self-reliant India: BJP Leaders Hail PM Modi's Mega Rollout Plan

The plea stated that although the company has stated Covaxin to be safe and provide a "robust immune response", the data regarding the same has not been made public.

"A trial vaccine that has not completed Phase III trials as in the case of M/s Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin', there remains a great possibility of harm to the life of members of the general public that are being administered this vaccine," the petition stated, referring to a presser issued by the Centre on January 3 approving the vaccine for "restricted use in an emergency situation".

Bharat Biotech has already assured all those taking the Covaxin shot will be compensated for any adverse reaction. However, recipients of the said vaccine need to fill out a consent form stating that the beneficiary has given his/her consent to the vaccine and is aware of the vaccine and its side-effects (if any).

The government has been working hard to counter concerns raised by health experts and the Opposition about Covaxin, which has not completed Phase 3 trials under which the efficacy of the drug is tested, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Notably, citizens in line for COVID-19 vaccination in the first phase do not have the option to choose between Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin while getting inoculated.