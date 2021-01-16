Live Updates

  • 5:29 PM IST

  • 5:07 PM IST

  • 4:43 PM IST

  • 4:14 PM IST

    BJP names its national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain its MLC candidate from Bihar.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    Palghar mob lynching case: A Thane court grants bail to 89 people arrested in the case. on a surety of Rs 15,000 each. These 89 people were granted bail on the grounds that they were simply present at the spot, at the time of the incident.

  • 2:04 PM IST

  • 2:04 PM IST
    COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Many eminent doctors have raised questions with regard to the efficacy & safety of COVAXIN with govt saying that people will not be able to choose as to which vaccine they would like to take. This goes against the entire doctrine of informed consent. If the vaccine is so safe & reliable & efficacy of the vaccine is beyond question then how is it that not a single functionary of the government has stepped forward to get themselves vaccinated as it has happened in other countries around the world? asked Congress MP Manish Tewari
  • 2:02 PM IST

    COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Today we’ve demonstrated that we can be ‘aatmanirbhar’ in protecting people of India, in a frontline technology like creating vaccines over a short period of time. We have two made in India vaccines licensed today, both are great vaccines, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog

  • 1:21 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth witnesses COVID-19 vaccine administration at Balrampur hospital in Lucknow. “102 health workers would receive vaccine at the hospital today, out of which 15 people have been given so far & everyone of them are totally fine,” he said.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: I want to reassure everyone that the vaccine is safe. It is efficacious. We have to vaccinate a huge number of people & therefore we can’t start being very choosy. We must have confidence in our researchers, scientists & regulatory authorities, said AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Coronavirus Vaccination Drive: Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. This is said to the world’s largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country. Also Read - India Kicks Off World's Largest Vaccination Drive Against COVID-19, A Look at The Numbers

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. Cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government. Also Read - Coronavirus New Strain: 116 People in India Infected With UK Variant

Addressing the nation, PM Modi reminded people that two doses of vaccine are very important and asked them to maintain wearing masks and social distancing even after receiving the jabs. Also Read - Covaxin Consent Form: Why do we Need to Sign it And What's Exactly Written in The Form - All Questions Answered

He also turned emotional as he spoke of the disruption the pandemic caused to people’s lives, isolating victims of the coronavirus and denying the dead traditional last rites. In a choked voice, the prime minister also referred to sacrifices made by healthcare and frontline workers, hundreds of whom lost their lives to the viral infection. The Prime Minister also urged the country to show patience during the vaccination drive as it had shown till now in fighting the pandemic.