New Delhi: Delhi government can vaccinate the entire capital city in three months if the Centre provides it 85 lakh doses per month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing on Saturday. In order to vaccinate all people in Delhi, over three crore doses will be required, out of which around 40 lakh have already been received, he asserted.

CM Kejriwal further claimed that people from NCR towns like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Gurgaon, were also reaching the national capital to get the vaccines due to good arrangements here, thus 'Delhi requires a little more than three crore doses'.

Elaborating the math, he said, "There are about 1 crore people in the 18-44 age group; A total of 1.5 crore people are above 18 years of age. We need 2.6 crore vaccines in three months. Every month, we need about 80-85 lakh doses. I appeal to the centre to increase the number of doses for Delhi. Currently, vaccination is going on at 100 centres in Delhi. The number of centres will be increased to 250-300 by the Delhi government."

Citing warnings of the third wave of coronavirus, Kejriwal said that vaccination is the only safeguard against the deadly virus. He also urged the Centre and the experts for finding alternatives to vaccinate children below 18 years of age.

Notably, the government, earlier this week had said that third wave of Covid is inevitable. However, yesterday, K VijayRaghavan, India’s top scientific officer state that there may not be a third wave of coronavirus in the country if strong measures are taken and effectively implemented at the state, district and city-level.

“If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends on much how effectively guidance is implemented at the local level in the states, districts and cities everywhere”, he stated at the health ministry’s briefing on Friday.