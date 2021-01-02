New Delhi: To check challenges and the best way to inoculate people, a dry run for coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccination will be held in all the states and UTs in at least 3 session sites on Saturday. For each of the three-session sites, the Medical Officer In-charge will identify 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers). Also Read - Coronavirus: States Gear Up For Nationwide Vaccine Dry Run Today, Govt Reviews Preparedness | Key Points

Notably, this will be the second dry run being conducted in the country. The first was held on December 28 and 29 in 4 states– Gujarat, Punjab Andhra Pradesh and Assam. The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.

