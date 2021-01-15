New Delhi: Ahead of the mega vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Thursday issued a comprehensive fact sheet to the states for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) which contains information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold-chain storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs (adverse event following immunization). Also Read - Breaking News January 15 LIVE: Farmers, Centre to Hold 9th Round of Talks at 12 PM, Will The Deadlock End?

Listing the contraindications, the health ministry cautioned against the administration of the vaccine in persons with a history of an anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and in those with immediate or delayed onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.

Check Full DOs and DON’Ts Here:

Covid-19 vaccine is only for 18 years and above Administration of vaccine should be done separated by an interval of 14 days Second dose should be of the same vaccine of which the first dose was administered. 4. Interchanging vaccines is not allowed

Contraindications

Persons with history of:

-Anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine

-Immediate or delayed-onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccine or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food-items etc. Pregnancy & lactation:

-Pregnant and lactating women have not been part of any Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy; and lactating women should not receive Covid-19 vaccine at this time.

Provisional/temporary contraindications: In these conditions, Covid vaccination is to be deferred for 4-8 weeks after recovery

Persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

2. SARS-CoV-2 patients who have been given SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or covalescent plasma.

3. Acutely unwell and hospitalised (with or without intensive care) patients due to any illness.

Special precautions:

Vaccine should be administered with caution in person with a history of bleeding or coagulation disorder (e.g, clotting factor deficiency, coagulopathy or platelet disorder.)

Following conditions are not contraindicated for Covid vaccines

-Persons with past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection (sero-positivïty) and or RT-PCR positive illness

-History of chronic diseases and morbidities (cardiac, neurological, pulmonary, metabolic, renal, malignancies)

-Immuno-deficiency, HIV, patients on immune-suppression due to any condition (the response to the Covid-19 vaccine may be less in these individuals)

Other important issues to consider

-Vaccine specific contraindications may apply as the new information becomes available.