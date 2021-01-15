New Delhi: Ahead of the mega vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Thursday issued a comprehensive fact sheet to the states for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) which contains information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold-chain storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs (adverse event following immunization). Also Read - Breaking News January 15 LIVE: Farmers, Centre to Hold 9th Round of Talks at 12 PM, Will The Deadlock End?
Listing the contraindications, the health ministry cautioned against the administration of the vaccine in persons with a history of an anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and in those with immediate or delayed onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.
Check Full DOs and DON’Ts Here:
- Covid-19 vaccine is only for 18 years and above
- Administration of vaccine should be done separated by an interval of 14 days
- Second dose should be of the same vaccine of which the first dose was administered.
- 4. Interchanging vaccines is not allowed
Contraindications
- Persons with history of:
-Anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine
-Immediate or delayed-onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccine or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food-items etc.
- Pregnancy & lactation:
-Pregnant and lactating women have not been part of any Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy; and lactating women should not receive Covid-19 vaccine at this time.
Provisional/temporary contraindications: In these conditions, Covid vaccination is to be deferred for 4-8 weeks after recovery
- Persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
2. SARS-CoV-2 patients who have been given SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or covalescent plasma.
3. Acutely unwell and hospitalised (with or without intensive care) patients due to any illness.
Special precautions:
Vaccine should be administered with caution in person with a history of bleeding or coagulation disorder (e.g, clotting factor deficiency, coagulopathy or platelet disorder.)
Following conditions are not contraindicated for Covid vaccines
-Persons with past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection (sero-positivïty) and or RT-PCR positive illness
-History of chronic diseases and morbidities (cardiac, neurological, pulmonary, metabolic, renal, malignancies)
-Immuno-deficiency, HIV, patients on immune-suppression due to any condition (the response to the Covid-19 vaccine may be less in these individuals)
Other important issues to consider
-Vaccine specific contraindications may apply as the new information becomes available.