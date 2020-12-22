Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced that it has successfully recruited 13,000 volunteers, and is continuing its progress towards achieving its goal of 26,000 participants for phase-3 clinical trial across multiple sites in the country of India’s first Make in India vaccine candidate, Covaxin. Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrested After Raid in Mumbai Pub For Violating Coronavirus Norms

"… this is India's first and only Phase-3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase -3 efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India. Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer reviewed scientific journals," said the company in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The phase-3 human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeting 26,000 volunteers across the country at multiple sites.

It is important to note that the applications of Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines are still being examined. The Centre earlier asserted that drug regulator DCGI seeking more data from the company will not impact the vaccine-roll out timeline.

These applications filed with the Drugs Controller General of India are being examined by the subject expert committee on COVID-19 of CDSCO for emergency use authorisation, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said.

“This situation was factored-in from before as it is emergency use authorisation. There should be more than reasonable satisfaction about the safety, immunogenicity and effectiveness of the vaccine,” he told reporters when asked about DCGI seeking more information from the companies for grant of emergency use authorisation to their vaccines.

Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The vaccine candidate is a highly purified and inactivated two-dose Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of at least 300 million doses.

“This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation. We sincerely thank all the 13,000 volunteers across the country for their support in enabling us to bring out a safe and efficacious Indian vaccine for Covid-19. This pro-vaccine public health volunteerism is a morale booster for us to achieve our milestone target of 26,000 soon – Thank you volunteers. Thank you India,” said Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, in a statement.