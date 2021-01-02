New Delhi: One question which is on everyone’s mind is when will mass rollout of Coronavirus vaccine begin in India. Talking to news channel News18, AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the coming 10-14 days. This news also comes amidst a government-appointed expert panel giving its nod to Bharat Biotech’ ‘Covaxin’ for emergency use in India. However, the final call by the national drug regulator is still awaited. Also Read - This State Will Reopen Schools For Classes 10, 12 From January 8 | Check Details

"We will start the vaccination in a slow process. By that time more vaccines will be available," he told the news channel. He also emphasized on the importance of ensuring crowd management when the vaccination drive finally begins. "We also need to ensure that the vaccines are not getting wasted because of the cold storages. This is why the dry run helps," he added.

The panel had earlier recommended emergency licensure for the Serum Institute of India-manufactured 'Covishield'. It become the first vaccine to secure recommendation for emergency use in India. The nod of the DCGI is, however, awaited on the recommendation.

Furthermore, almost all states and Union Territory (UT) governments, including the national capital, on Saturday conducted a dry run at 285 session sites spread across 125 districts to assess the ability and readiness of authorities to administer Covid-19 shots to hundreds of millions of people, including many in remote corners of the country.

The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive in the next six to eight months. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.