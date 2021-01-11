Coronavirus Vaccine Update: A day after the Centre’s decision to begin COVID-19 vaccine rollout on January 16, Delhi government on Sunday became the first to release its schedule for the vaccination drive identifying a total of 89 sites. Making the announcement, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there will be 36 state-run hospitals and 53 private hospitals running the inoculation drive. Also Read - Ahead of World's 'Biggest Vaccination Drive', PM Modi to Interact With CMs of All States Today | What to Expect

The list of government hospitals includes AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak, GTB, Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao, among others, while private hospitals like Max, Fortis, Apollo, BL Kapur, and Gangaram will also conduct the vaccine drive. Apart from these several other sites under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) would also take part in the inoculation drive.

Delhi is likely to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine first, called 'Covishield', which is being developed by Serum Institute of India, Pune. The second vaccine that has been granted emergency use approval is Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

It must be noted that the coronavirus vaccine will be supplied free-of-cost to all the centres by the Delhi government.

Revealing details about the much-awaited vaccine rollout, the Centre on Saturday said that priority will be given to three crore healthcare and frontline workers in India, followed by citizens above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities that totals to nearly 27 crores.

The government has already developed the digital platform CoWIN for the smooth implementation of its ambitious vaccine inoculation. The platform will be used to automate session allocation, verification, and post-vaccination certificate to recipients, the Centre said.

The government added that a digital vaccine-delivery management system will also give real-time information on vaccine stocks, storage temperature, tracking of beneficiaries.