New Delhi: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rollout of coronavirus vaccine, several BJP top leaders and union ministers called it a ‘historic moment’ in India’s efforts towards a self-reliant future. PM Modi on Saturday kicked off the massive vaccination drive with two Indian-made vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – while reassuring people of its safety and effectiveness. He also urged everyone to beware of propaganda and rumours. Also Read - Coronavirus New Strain: 116 People in India Infected With UK Variant

Speaking on the results of the vaccination drive, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that seeing today’s turnout, “many more people will turn up to get inoculated”. Also Read - Mild Infection Good Sign, Shows Immune System Responding To Vaccine: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

He also asserted that India is preparing to ship the vaccines to other countries very soon. “We will export the vaccines to other countries also as India believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family),” he said in Lucknow. Also Read - Covaxin Consent Form: Why do we Need to Sign it And What's Exactly Written in The Form - All Questions Answered

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda described it as a momentous day in India’s history. “We salute our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers for making great efforts at this time. They are the real heroes of the largest vaccine drive. The vaccine will save us from the COVID virus but we should support it by use of masks, frequent handwashing and maintaining physical distance,” Nadda said.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rapid Action Force centre in Bhadravathi, Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The world has been fighting a battle against COVID-19 for over a year. Several people died. It has been the toughest battle in humankind’s history. But I’m happy to say that India fought the most successful battle against COVID, under PM Modi’s leadership.”

“The ‘new India’ led by Modi ji transforms disasters into opportunities and challenges into achievements. This ‘Made in India’ vaccine represents the determination of this self-reliant India. On this historic day, I bow to all our Corona warriors,” Shah said earlier today in a series of tweets.

Notably, a total of 3 lakh citizens in India are getting vaccinated in the first phase of coronavirus vaccine drive. According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, who is also a trained MBBS doctor, got vaccinated for coronavirus as a ‘healthcare worker’. He is among the first parliamentarians in India to get inoculated for the infection.

“The beginning of the end for COVID-19 has started today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world’s largest vaccination campaign. As a doctor, I have also got vaccinated for coronavirus. I am feeling absolutely fine. The vaccine is completely safe and all of you should get vaccinated,” the 61-year-old former union minister tweeted in Hindi.

The national vaccination program will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.