Coronavirus vaccine dry run: As a simulation of the actual execution of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out that is expected to begin in a few days, another round of dry run will be conducted in all districts across states and UTs, except UP and Haryana today to ensure efficient planning and management of the immunisation process. Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run conducted on January 2, including a public health facility (district hospital/medical college), private health facility, and rural or urban outreach sites, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

US Capitol Riot: Hours after the US Capitol riots, outgoing President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned for at least two weeks. Further, four people on Wednesday died amid protests and rioting on Capitol Hill that resulted in dozens of demonstrators being arrested.

US Election 2020: Trump has last acknowledged his election loss, paving way for Joe Biden to take over as US President. He said that even though he disagrees with the outcome, "there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."

Farmers’ Protest: The center and farmers will hold the 8th round of talks. On Thursday, the agitating farmers took out tractor rallies to press their demand for rollback of new agri laws and the Centre asserted it is ready to consider any proposal other than their repeal. As both sides looked for a resolution to the over one-month-long deadlock, rumours about some states being allowed to opt-out of the central laws started doing the rounds, but the agitating unions said they had not received any such proposal from the government.

JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Dates: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on 3 July, and that it will be conducted by the IIT Kharagpur. “I wish all the students the very best, all candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam,” he added. In addition to this, 75 percent eligibility criteria have also been scrapped. The government has allowed the qualifying candidates of JEE Main 2020 who were unable to appear for the second stage of the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

