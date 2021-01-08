New Delhi: Ahead of the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, the second nationwide dry run on the Covid 19 vaccination will be held today. The massive mock drill will be held in 736 districts across 33 states and Union Territories. The first dry run for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out was held on January 2 at 285 session sites spread across 125 districts to assess the ability and readiness of authorities to administer shots to hundreds of millions of people, including many in remote corners of the country Also Read - Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine to Offer Protection For up to Couple of Years: Company's CEO

Earlier on Sunday, the country’s drugs regulator had approved Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Dry Run, Farmers' Protest, US Capitol Riot, JEE Advanced 2021 Dates: Check Top 5 News of The Day

“The roll out of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to begin in the near future. This milestone entails the need for testing of all planned mechanisms for conducting the vaccination drive in the country,” the health ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Centre Prepares to Send First Supply of COVID Vaccine as States Brace For Second Phase of Dry Run Today

Here’s All You Need to Know About COVID Vaccination Drive

Aim of Vaccination Drive: As per the health ministry, the aim of the mock drill is to simulate the actual administration of the vaccine drive.

The dry run will also familiarize the state, district, block and hospital-level officers on all aspects of the COVID vaccine rollout.

“This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation, and to provide confidence to the programme managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive,” the ministry said.

Planning under District Collector or District Magistrate: The entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning, and vaccination at the planned session site will be tested under the leadership of the District Collector or District Magistrate during the dry run.

Health ministry on its toes: The Union health ministry will be in constant touch with the states and UTs throughout the day to seek feedback, provide support, and ensure timely resolution of the identified challenges before the actual vaccination roll-out.

Besides, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has visited Tamil Nadu to review preparedness and oversee the dry run.