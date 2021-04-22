New Delhi: A total of 5,709 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the second jab of either Covishield or Covaxin, the Centre said on Wednesday. This accounted for 0.04 per cent of 17,37,178 individuals, who received Covaxin shots, and 0.03 per cent out of 1,57,32,754 people, who took the second dose of Covishield. Also Read - Britain's Heathrow Airport Turns Down Requests For Extra Flights From India Amid Rising Covid Cases

Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that vaccines reduce the risk of infection and prevent death and severe infection. "After vaccination, if one gets an infection then it is known as breakthrough infection," he said.

Meanwhile, the data stated that over 21,000 contracted the infection after taking the first dose.

So far, 1.1 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered. Out of which 93 lakh received the first dose and out of that 4,208 (0.04 per cent) people got the infection which is four per 10,000 individuals. Of Covishield, 11.6 crore doses have been given. Ten crore people received the first dose and 17,145 i.e. 2 per 10,000 people contracted the infection.

After the second dose, however, only 695 (0.04 per cent) tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the Covaxin jab and 5,014 (0.03 per cent) tested positive after two shots of Covishield.

Are you safe after the second dose of coronavirus vaccine?

Two to four per 10,000 breakthrough infections have occurred, a very small number, Bhargava said, adding that the number was mainly healthcare workers prone to more occupational hazards.

“This is a very small number and not at all worrisome. Secondly, the highly transmissible second wave also contributes minuscule to the percentage so this could have been even zero per cent,” he said.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul noted that there is a risk even after taking vaccination so “we stress people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour even after taking the vaccination”.

It must be noted that Covishield has an efficacy of around 70 per cent, while Covaxin reportedly has 81 per cent efficacy as per the Phase 3 trial results. Experts have, time and again, asked people to take precautions even after vaccination as sufficient antibodies from the vaccine are generated only 10-15 days after the second dose.