New Delhi: Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases across the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, news agency ANI reported. This development comes after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) asked Bharat Biotech for additional data on its Covid-19 vaccine for administering it to children aged between 2-12 years.

For the unversed, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine is developed using whole-virion inactivated Vero cell-derived platform technology. Inactivated vaccines do not replicate and are therefore unlikely to revert and cause pathological effects. They contain dead viruses, incapable of infecting people but still able to instruct the immune system to mount a defensive reaction against an infection.

Corbevax Jab For Kids

This comes nearly a week after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of DCGI recommended the use of Biological E's Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years. Biological E Limited, Corbevax vaccine was India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. The DCGI had earlier approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28.