New Delhi: Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases across the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years, news agency ANI reported. This development comes after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) asked Bharat Biotech for additional data on its Covid-19 vaccine for administering it to children aged between 2-12 years.
For the unversed, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine is developed using whole-virion inactivated Vero cell-derived platform technology. Inactivated vaccines do not replicate and are therefore unlikely to revert and cause pathological effects. They contain dead viruses, incapable of infecting people but still able to instruct the immune system to mount a defensive reaction against an infection.
Corbevax Jab For Kids Aged 5 To 12
This comes nearly a week after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of DCGI recommended the use of Biological E's Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years. Biological E Limited, Corbevax vaccine was India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. The DCGI had earlier approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28.
No One Safe Until All Vaccinated For Covid: Johns Hopkins Scientist
Johns Hopkins scientist Amita Gupta had said that vaccine inequity remains an issue both within India, where less than 2 per cent of the population has received a Covid booster, and the globe with 56 countries unable to inoculate even 10 percent of their people. While stressing that no one is safe from Covid until everyone in the world gets vaccinated, the chief of the Division of Infectious Disease, and Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said that tracking hospitalisation rates which provide an indicator of severity of illness is key.
“Global vaccine inequity remains an issue both within India and globally. For example, in the continent of Africa less than 20 per cent of the population is currently vaccinated and there are countries in Africa still with less than 2 per cent vaccinated,” Gupta added.