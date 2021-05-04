New Delhi: Amid the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has declared journalists and media professional as ‘frontline workers’ and directed authorities to allot separate centres for them where they can be inoculated. The Chief Minister is reportedly working on a plan where journalists and their families (those above 18 years) could get vaccinated at their offices or by allotting a separate centre. Also Read - Deploy Resources in Saving Lives Instead of Building PM's New House: Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier several states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha have declared journalists as frontline warriors. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh yesterday announced that all accredited and yellow card journalists in the state will be included in the list of frontline warriors in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the health ministry's data, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 crore with more than four lakh people aged between 18 to 44 years vaccinated in the Phase-3 drive. A total of 4,06,339 beneficiaries of the age group between 18 and 44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 12 states and Union Territories.