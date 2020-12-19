New Delhi: India is at the cusp of authorizing the first set of Coronavirus vaccines, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Saturday while expressing the need for an expeditious vaccination drive to cover all the target populations estimated to be around 30 crore. Reiterating his concern and appeal to diligently maintain a Covid appropriate behaviour, the Health Minister said the we should follow coronavirus guidelines even at a time “when the country is at the cusp of authorizing the first set of vaccines”. Also Read - Third Wave of Coronavirus in Delhi Now Ending, Active Cases Down to 12,000: CM Kejriwal

The Minister made the announcement while chairing the 22nd meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 through a video-conference here as India crossed the one crore infection mark. Also Read - Private Schools Entitled to Charge 70% of Tuition Fee For Online Classes Amid COVID: Rajasthan HC

The Minister said that India’s Covid-19 pandemic growth has dropped to 2 per cent and the case fatality rate is amongst the lowest in the world at 1.45 per cent. “India’s Recovery Rate has peaked to 95.46 per cent, while the strategy of testing 1 million samples has decreased the Cumulative Positivity Rate to 6.25 per cent,” he added. Also Read - India's Coronavirus Tally Surpasses 1 Crore-Mark, New Infections Dip | Key Points

Meanwhile, India Today on Friday quoted finance ministry sources as saying that the Centre will be spending about Rs 10,000 crore for the first phase of Coronavirus vaccination drive which will be carried out among the priority lot comprising Rs 30 crore citizens. The report had also stated that the government has expressed unwillingness to take financial help from international banks for this big and costly exercise.

Few days ago, the Serum Institute of India (SII) had sought emergency use authorisation for its Coronavirus vaccine from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Further, reports also have it that the Serum Institute of India is close to signing a supply contract with the government at the Centre and likely to fix prices at Rs 250 ($3.39) per dose of the vaccine.