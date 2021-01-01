New Delhi: At a time when the country is getting ready for the dry run of vaccination across states, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday said that a system to differentiate people with comorbidities is in the works to ensure those who are at a higher risk get vaccinated for COVID-19 first. Also Read - Cinema Halls With 50% Seating Capacity, Religious Places to Reopen in Kerala From Jan 5

Speaking to NDTV, Guleria stated that the Centre is planning to vaccinate 30 crore people in India in six to eight months, starting with doctors, nurses and others linked to fighting the pandemic, including the police. Also Read - Expert Panel to Hold Key Meet Today to Approve COVID-19 Vaccines by Oxford-Serum & Bharat Biotech for Emergency Use in India

He also stated that he is chairing a committee which has developed criteria to prioritise among people with comorbidities. Also Read - Coronavirus: All States To Begin Vaccine Dry Run From January 2, Details Here

“For example, someone with diabetes but with well-controlled diet and another who has been on insulin for 10 years, the person with the more serious diabetes becomes higher priority than the person who is stable,” the AIIMS Director said.

The statement from Guleria comes on a day when the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India has been approved by the expert panel for emergency use in India.

Talking about coronavirus vaccine cost and who will pay for it, he said that the vaccine cost is supported by the government, so this will be something which will be done as part of government initiative as any other vaccine programme. He said it is not going to cost anything.

He also made it clear that the number of vaccine doses needed per person is one of the most important aspects of the inoculation plan. He said a 28-day gap between the first and second doses is not sacrosanct and added that the UK is giving the second dose between 28 days and 12 weeks to allow more people to be vaccinated first.

Notably, a dry run for vaccination is scheduled in all the states from Saturday.