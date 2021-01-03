New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday announced formal emergency use approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccines. Also Read - Air India Opens Bookings For India-UK International Flights | SOPs, Schedule And Route Details Here

"Vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech are granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation", said DCGI chief Dr VG Somani today.

He asserted that the vaccines will be administered in two dosages and Cadila will have three dosages.

Reacting to the announcement, SII chief Adar Poonawalla said, “Happy new year, everyone! All the risks SII took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective, and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks.”