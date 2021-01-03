New Delhi: Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani on Sunday dispelled rumours surrounding the coronavirus vaccines, saying they won’t approve anything if there’s slightest of safety concern. “Vaccines are 110 per cent safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine. It (rumours of impotency) is absolute nonsense,” news agency ANI quoted Somani, Drug Controller General of India as saying. Also Read - Serum Institute CEO Says Happy New Year, Covishield Ready To Rollout in Coming Weeks

On being asked if people would face side effects after taking the vaccine, the DCGI said, “Yes, minor side effects will be there, including a little like pain in the shoulders, a slight fever, little allergies. This occurs in every vaccine but of-course, the vaccine is 110 per cent safe.” Also Read - PM Modi Congratulates India as Two COVID-19 Vaccines Get Clearance For Emergency Use

His remarks come after Serum Institute of India’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines were approved for emergency use, paving way for its roll-out and administration to millions. Covishield and Covaxin have to be administered in two doses and can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius. The Drugs Controller General of India has also granted permission to Cadila healthcare for phase 3 clinical trial in India.

This comes as a major relief for India which has the second highest number of infections in the world after the US. The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive in the next six to eight months.