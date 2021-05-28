New Delhi: Two days after a case of negligence in which at least 20 people in UP were given two different vaccines came to light, India’s top covid-19 adviser Dr VK Paul said that recipients should be given same dose of vaccine as the first one. However, in case people have been given different jabs, there is no cause for concern, he added. “Two different doses are safe. We are thinking to mix and match (vaccine doses) on a trial basis,” Paul added. Also Read - COVID-19: Vaccines Provide Protection From Severe Illness Against Coronavirus Variants of Concern| Study

His statement came after authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar administered Covaxin as a second dose to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in their first dose. The Chief Medical Officer of the district had ordered a probe in the matter and assured strict action against the guilty.

The incident was reported from the primary health centre in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14. However, none of the 20 people who were given two different vaccines had reported any health complications.

The matter was reported after one of the recipients named Ram Surat had informed the health workers that he received different vaccines in the first and the second dose. Following this, the CMO acknowledged that 20 people had been administered a mix-up of vaccines and the medical teams were keeping a close watch on them.

“There are no such guidelines from the government of India on any kind of ‘cocktail’ of vaccines and hence this is a matter of negligence. The person who is getting the first dose of a particular vaccine should get the second dose of the same vaccine as well. An enquiry was ordered in this case and our senior officers went to the spot and conducted enquiry. On the basis of which clarification has been asked from people who have been named in the enquiry report. After this proper action will be taken against those who will be found guilty,” CNN-News18 had quoted CMO Siddharthnagar, Sandeep Chaudhary, as telling media.