Coronavirus Vaccine Update: After the promising results by Oxford University and Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine candidate in the early human trials, the Covishield has grabbed significant attention raising hopes of its early availability by the end of this year.

However, an expert at the World Health Organisation (WHO) told Reuters that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine can "realistically" be expected only until early 2021.

"Several vaccines are now in Phase 3 trials and none have failed, so far, in terms of safety or ability to generate an immune response. Realistically, it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated," said Mike Ryan, WHO's head of emergencies programme, as quoted by Reuters.

Remarkably, earlier this week India began manufacturing the Oxford and AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine – ChAdOx1 – for Phase III trial for its use in India, after it showed safe and immune response on clinical trials conducted on people aged between 18 and 55 years.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India, that acquired the production, said that it intends on making at least 2-3 million doses for up to 50 per cent of the population by the end of August.

“These vaccines will be for India and middle and low-income countries across the world,” SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told PTI.

Poonawalla also confirmed that the vaccine, if successful, will be capped at a price of Rs 1,000 per dose so that people from all sects and economic classes can afford it.