Coronavirus Vaccine Update: The Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune has on Sunday applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the emergency use authorisation of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in the country. The announcement comes on a day after Pfizer became the first drugmaker to seek approval for emergency use of the vaccine in India. Also Read - Section 144 Extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Public, Religious Gatherings Banned Till January 2

Citing reasons, the SII said the vaccine was necessary for “unmet medical needs due to the pandemic” and “interest of the public at large”. Also Read - Are Rapid Antigen Tests Not Reliable? 11% Delhiites Who Tested Negative Found Corona Positive in RT-PCR

The phase-three clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, is being conducted by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India on Sunday (SII), co-sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in various parts of the country in addition to clinical studies being carried out by Oxford-AstraZeneca in the UK and Brazil. Also Read - Gwalior: People Without Face Masks Will Have to Write Essay on COVID as Punishment

According to the ICMR, the SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license it obtained from the DCGI.

Official sources, citing the SII application, said the firm has stated that data from four clinical studies, two in the UK and one each in Brazil and India, shows that ‘Covishield’ is highly efficacious against symptomatic and most importantly against severe COVID-19 infections.

The results are in line with other anti-coronavirus vaccines and because of the huge disease burden, Covishield is predicted to alleviate substantial COVID-19 mortality and morbidity, the firm is learnt to have said.

Last month, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla had said that India will get 100 million Oxford vaccine shots latest by December.

The Oxford vaccine is a top choice for COVID-19 vaccination in India as it is logistically feasible for distribution in the country’s both urban and rural parts and can be stored at two to eight degrees Celsius, which is an ideal temperature for being kept in cold storages in the country.

As a rapid regulatory response, the DCGI on August 2 had given nod to SII for conducting the combined phase two and three human clinical trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the country.