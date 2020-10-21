New Delhi: With Coronavirus vaccine likely to be ready by early next year, the government has started preparing its plan for immunisation. In its latest advisory issued to district and state-level nodal, the Union Health Ministry instructed them to prepare a database of both public and private healthcare workers and upload it on the COVID Vaccine Beneficiary Management System which is still getting ready, a report said on Wednesday. Also Read - Why PM Modi’s Covid Warning Should Be Taken Seriously During Upcoming Festivals

"This COVID vaccination drive of HCWs (healthcare workers) will use this database to identify beneficiaries," News18 quoted from the ministry's letter.

It must be noted that the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine will be received by frontline health workers who are estimated to be around 20 Lakh across the country.

These frontline healthcare workers include ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) and ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, medical officers, allopathic doctors, including MBBS and post-graduates amongst others.

Further, the government has also kept workers in biomedical waste management, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, security staff, outsource agency employees and other support staff, clerical staff in its priority list of who gets the vaccine first, the report added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday called for full preparedness to ensure speedy access to COVID-19 vaccines for every citizen. He had also suggested developing a vaccine delivery system on the lines of conduct of polls and disaster management while involving all levels of government and citizen groups.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the first vaccine for novel coronavirus would likely be available in the first trimester of the upcoming year.